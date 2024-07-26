Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 415,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,868,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of monday.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

monday.com Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $236.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.33, a PEG ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.24. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. On average, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.