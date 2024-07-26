Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

