Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,693,000 after purchasing an additional 385,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.3% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,421,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $84.86 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

