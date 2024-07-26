Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Penumbra Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $190.00 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.59 and a 12-month high of $310.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

