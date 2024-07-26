Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

