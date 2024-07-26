Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 173.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $161,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $176,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,703.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

