Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,507 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 364,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.