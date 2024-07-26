Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

