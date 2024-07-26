Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5,321.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.10 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

