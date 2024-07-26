Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

