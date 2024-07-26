Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.79.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $538.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.57. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

