Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1,205.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.78.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

