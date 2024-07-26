Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2,335.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DaVita by 619.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in DaVita by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in DaVita by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 146.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

