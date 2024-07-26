Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 378.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $890,848,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 206.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 42.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,131,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 335,686 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.