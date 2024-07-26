Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 12.3 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $324.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

