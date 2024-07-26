Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 281.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.