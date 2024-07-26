Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,842 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,285,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $100,120,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

ILMN opened at $117.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

