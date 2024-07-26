Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 4,808 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5,590.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $240.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.27.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

