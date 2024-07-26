Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 4,386.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.4 %

SMAR opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

