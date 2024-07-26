Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,932 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 308.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $417,280. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

