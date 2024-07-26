Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hayward by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 214,991 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

