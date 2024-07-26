Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.95 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $293.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

