Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Braze by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,592 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

