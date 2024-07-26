Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.