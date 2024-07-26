Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,366,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,732,000 after buying an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 314.1% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 276,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 209,771 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 387,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,950 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 239.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $80.99 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

