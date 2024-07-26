Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,730 shares of company stock worth $29,435,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.