Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Middleby by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Middleby Trading Up 5.5 %

Middleby stock opened at $131.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.61. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

