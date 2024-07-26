Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 14,129 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

