Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.