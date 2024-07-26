Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 18,999 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 459,713 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

