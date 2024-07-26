Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 19,530 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nutanix by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,187,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $49.35 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

