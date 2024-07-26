Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,477 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,326,000 after buying an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $283.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.15 and a 200 day moving average of $274.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

