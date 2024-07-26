Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 389 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

ALL opened at $165.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $179.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

