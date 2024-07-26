Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $182,739,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 730,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.