Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,505 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,277 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 54.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Integra LifeSciences

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.