Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,240 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $44,919,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after buying an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $15,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $13.24 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,485.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.