Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,735,000 after buying an additional 367,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,287,000 after acquiring an additional 947,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,420,000 after acquiring an additional 149,901 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,791,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $109.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.