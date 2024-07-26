Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

