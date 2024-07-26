Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

