Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 26.1%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 140,500,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 38,359,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

