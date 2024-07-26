BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Down 38.8% in July

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

BioCardia Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. BioCardia has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,208.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCardia will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

Featured Articles

