Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,700 shares, an increase of 318.5% from the June 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
