Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,700 shares, an increase of 318.5% from the June 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Biodexa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.