BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 63.1% in July

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the June 30th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BioLineRx Stock Up 6.2 %

BLRX stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLRX shares. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

