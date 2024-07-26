Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

BGI opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

