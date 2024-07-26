BlackRock, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.10 (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $45.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $836.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $794.99 and a 200 day moving average of $795.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $851.88.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.