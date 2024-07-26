Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 134.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.3%.

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.33 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

