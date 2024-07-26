Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down to $19.63

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.63, but opened at $17.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 2,329,629 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

