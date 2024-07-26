Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 887.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $410.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.