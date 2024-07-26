Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 1,228 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $1,007,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $193.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $205.20.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.33.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

