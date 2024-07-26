Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genpact were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genpact by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 2,285,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,683,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,198 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Genpact by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after purchasing an additional 623,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 921,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 570,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

